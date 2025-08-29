Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Nifty trades above 24,500 level

The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with small gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 43.35 points or 0.06% to 80,126.73. The Nifty 50 index added 12.45 points or 0.15% to 24,512.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,814 shares rose and 1,750 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty dropped 1.56% to 868.70. The index tumbled 5.21% in three consecutive trading sessions. Phoenix Mills (down 2.17%), Lodha Developers (down 2.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.82%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.74%), Sobha (down 1.49%), Godrej Properties (down 1.45%), DLF (down 1.25%), Anant Raj (down 1.03%), Raymond (down 0.6%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.53%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Infosys slipped 1.22%. The company has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities. Sammaan Capital jumped 5.85% after the company announced that it raised $300 million through the allotment of 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028.