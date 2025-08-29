Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Nifty trades above 24,500 level

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 43.35 points or 0.06% to 80,126.73. The Nifty 50 index added 12.45 points or 0.15% to 24,512.40.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,814 shares rose and 1,750 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty dropped 1.56% to 868.70. The index tumbled 5.21% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Phoenix Mills (down 2.17%), Lodha Developers (down 2.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.82%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.74%), Sobha (down 1.49%), Godrej Properties (down 1.45%), DLF (down 1.25%), Anant Raj (down 1.03%), Raymond (down 0.6%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.53%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Infosys slipped 1.22%. The company has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.
Sammaan Capital jumped 5.85% after the company announced that it raised $300 million through the allotment of 8.95% Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028.
Indus Towers added 1.91% after the company announced the appointment of Vineet Jain as the chief supply chain management officer (CSCMO) of the company, effective 3 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app