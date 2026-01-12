Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd and Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2026.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd and Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd lost 8.03% to Rs 383.25 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56184 shares in the past one month.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd tumbled 6.03% to Rs 2725.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22913 shares in the past one month. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd crashed 5.82% to Rs 284.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7129 shares in the past one month. City Union Bank Ltd pared 5.51% to Rs 265.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.