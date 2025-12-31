Barometers trade with strong gains; oil & gas shares surge

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in mid-afternoon trade on the last trading day of the year. Nifty climbed above 26,150 mark. Trading activity remained strong on positive expectations for the coming year. The Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark.

Oil & gas shares jumped after declining in the four consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 654.29 points or 0.77% to 85,327.39. The Nifty 50 index jumped 220.65 points or 0.85% to 26,161.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.97% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.05%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,759 shares rose and 1,376 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 2.58% to 12,222.15. The index fell 1.13% in the past four trading sessions. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 5.92%), Gujarat Gas (up 5.74%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 4.33%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.13%), Oil India (up 3.35%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 3.19%), Mahanagar Gas (up 2.33%), Reliance Industries (up 2.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.85%) and Aegis Logistics (up 1.8%) advanced. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 6.572 as compared with the previous close of 6.576.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.8650 compared with its close of 89.7500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement fell 0.98% to Rs 135,331. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.15% to 98.39. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.44% to 4.111. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement declined 22 cents or 0.36% to $61.11 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Sumit Woods surged 11.96% after the company said its subsidiary, Sumit Hills, has signed a development agreement for the redevelopment of Nav Vidya Laxmi CHSL at Mahim, Mumbai, as part of a composite project with Brothers CHSL.