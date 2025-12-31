Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2025.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Bonlon Industries Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2025.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd crashed 11.58% to Rs 2804.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4437 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd tumbled 9.40% to Rs 53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 541 shares in the past one month. Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd lost 9.17% to Rs 9.11. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17054 shares in the past one month. Bonlon Industries Ltd shed 8.88% to Rs 54.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64591 shares in the past one month.