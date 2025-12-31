Mazda jumps after securing Rs 29-cr MEE & ATFD order

Mazda surged 3.75% to Rs 220 after it has secured a Rs 28.75 crore order from a domestic waste management company for the manufacture and supply of Multi Effect Evaporator (MEE) systems & Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD).

The contract is slated for completion within eight months from the date of approval of technical drawings and documents. The deal does not involve any related-party transaction, and neither the promoters nor promoter group companies hold any interest in the awarding entity.

The order highlights Mazdas expanding presence in the waste management equipment segment and its ability to deliver critical industrial systems on schedule.