Barometers trades with decent gains; IT shares rally

The domestic indices traded with moderate gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:40 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 163.64 points or 0.19% to 81,501.52. The Nifty 50 index gained 42.50 points or 0.17% to 24,862.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,098 shares rose and 1,609 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aditya Infotech received bids for 3,61,98,800 shares as against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (30 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.23 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance received bids for 57,29,676 shares as against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (30 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.51 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of National Securities Depository received bids for 1,36,99,926 shares as against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (30 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.39 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of M&B Engineering received bids for 12,79,802 shares as against 97,98,309 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wedesday(30 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.13 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty received bids for 1,74,52,600 shares as against 3,96,58,730 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.44 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 0.27% to 35,469.20. The index added 0.28% in the two trading session. Coforge (up 1.05%), Mphasis (up 1.02%), LTIMindtree (up 0.94%), Infosys (up 0.42%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.3%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.25%), HCL Technologies (up 0.24%) added. On the other hand, Persistent Systems (down 0.93%), Wipro (down 0.36%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.34%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: KEC International added 0.75%. The company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,509 crore across various business sectors. Allied Blenders and Distillers rose by 1.78% after the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 398.6% increase compared to Rs 11 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 21.80% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 922.86 crore in Q1 FY26. Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Wednesday as market sentiment remained restrained, with participants weighing the potential impact of renewed trade tensions and the US Feds stance on future interest rate poicy announcements.

As U.S. President Donald Trumps deadline to strike a deal and avoid the Liberation Day tariffs approaches, trade negotiations with some countries appear likely to continue until the last possible moment before the August 1 cutoff date. The U.S. Commerce Secretary was quoted by the media saying that President Donald Trumps upcoming Friday deadline to impose major tariffs on a slew of trading partners will not be delayed further. However, the trade negotiations with China are progressing on a separate timeline, the report added. The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later on Wednesday, though it could see a rare dissent by some central bank officials in favour of lower borrowing costs.

Crude prices rose sharply earlier this week as the U.S. threatened to sanction major buyers of Russian oil, to pressure Moscow into ending its conflict with Ukraine. Signs of progress in U.S. trade relations, after a deal was struck with the European Union, also aided oil markets. However, oils rally saw some profit booking emerge steam after industry data revealed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. The Crude Oil futures were currently down 2 cents or 0.05% to $69.19 per barrel. Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released on Tuesday evening, showed U.S. oil inventories grew about 1.5 million barrels (mb) in the week to July 25. This build contrasted the widely reported market expectations for a 2.5 mb draw, and also marked a reversal from a small draw in the prior week.