BASF India consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.31% to Rs 3872.63 crore

Net profit of BASF India declined 37.71% to Rs 137.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 3872.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3964.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3872.633964.27 -2 OPM %5.527.88 -PBDT228.22329.63 -31 PBT187.67282.86 -34 NP137.40220.57 -38

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

