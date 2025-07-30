BASF India consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.31% to Rs 3872.63 crore

Net profit of BASF India declined 37.71% to Rs 137.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 3872.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3964.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3872.633964.275.527.88228.22329.63187.67282.86137.40220.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News