Tips Music standalone net profit rises 5.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 88.07 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 5.23% to Rs 45.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.88.0773.9264.1873.5562.1558.8761.5358.3245.8443.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News