MOIL standalone net profit declines 66.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.38% to Rs 348.06 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 66.19% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 152.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.38% to Rs 348.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.348.06492.8422.6443.36101.26240.7863.82204.3551.51152.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News