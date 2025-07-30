Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL standalone net profit declines 66.19% in the June 2025 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit declines 66.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 29.38% to Rs 348.06 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 66.19% to Rs 51.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 152.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.38% to Rs 348.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales348.06492.84 -29 OPM %22.6443.36 -PBDT101.26240.78 -58 PBT63.82204.35 -69 NP51.51152.35 -66

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

