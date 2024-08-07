Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BASF India standalone net profit rises 95.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 17.64% to Rs 3964.27 crore

Net profit of BASF India rose 95.76% to Rs 220.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.64% to Rs 3964.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3369.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3964.273369.97 18 OPM %7.885.87 -PBDT329.64198.58 66 PBT282.87151.87 86 NP220.58112.68 96

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

