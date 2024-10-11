JSW Energy Ltd Slides 1.86%

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 3.44% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Energy Ltd fell 1.86% today to trade at Rs 715.4. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.47% to quote at 6485.02. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd decreased 1.2% and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 77.83 % over last one year compared to the 22.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

