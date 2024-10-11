National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 1.92%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 26.7% over last one month compared to 8.68% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 1.92% today to trade at Rs 217.1. The BSE Metal index is up 0.44% to quote at 33379.07. The index is up 8.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.09% and JSW Steel Ltd added 0.81% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.42 % over last one year compared to the 22.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp