Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 535.54 points or 1.61% at 33767.08 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.69%), NMDC Ltd (up 3.05%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.42%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.41%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 1.69%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.51%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.44%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.37%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.78 or 0.14% at 56432.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 30.14 points or 0.18% at 16668.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.65 points or 0.09% at 24975.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 37.18 points or 0.05% at 81574.23.

On BSE,1666 shares were trading in green, 1411 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

