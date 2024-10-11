Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 535.54 points or 1.61% at 33767.08 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.69%), NMDC Ltd (up 3.05%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.42%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.41%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 1.69%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.51%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.44%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.37%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.78 or 0.14% at 56432.14.