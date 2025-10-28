Nifty below 25,900 level; metal shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 257.81 points or 0.30% to 84,504.75. The Nifty 50 index fell 74.45 points or 0.29% to 25,891.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.19%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,894 shares rose and 1,721 shares fell. A total of 262 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.08% to 10,580.15. The index rose 3.81% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Welspun Corp (up 2.9%), Jindal Steel (up 2.39%), Tata Steel (up 2.08%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.88%), JSW Steel (up 0.71%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.66%), Vedanta (up 0.52%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.45%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.42%) and NMDC (up 0.31%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Megasoft was locked in a 5% upper circuit after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sigma Advanced Systems UK has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Nasmyth Group, United Kingdom.
Jk Tyre & Industries rallied 2.44% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64% to Rs 221.40 crore on a 10.8% increase in net sales to Rs 4,011.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
