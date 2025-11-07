Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 1.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 120.94 crore

Net profit of Batliboi rose 1.24% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 120.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.120.94104.217.487.569.278.347.757.035.705.63

