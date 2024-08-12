BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 11.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.14% to Rs 450.00 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 11.58% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 450.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.450.00333.007.437.0730.4123.9523.4019.8716.9615.20

