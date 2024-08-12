BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 11.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.14% to Rs 450.00 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 11.58% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 450.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales450.00333.00 35 OPM %7.437.07 -PBDT30.4123.95 27 PBT23.4019.87 18 NP16.9615.20 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News