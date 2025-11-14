Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 18 cr

PTC Industries Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Nov 14 2025
PTC Industries reported 4.79% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.31 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations surged 72.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 22.97 crore in Q2 FY26, up 4.26% from Rs 22.03 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 86.96% to Rs 109.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 103.46 crore, up 487.50% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 35.72 crore, up 359.12% YoY.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 4.90% to Rs 23.29 crore on 86% increase in revenue to Rs 221.77 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.

The counter rose 0.33% to Rs 17,336.95 on the BSE.

Nov 14 2025

