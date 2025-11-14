PTC Industries Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 18 cr

PTC Industries reported 4.79% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.31 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations surged 72.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 22.97 crore in Q2 FY26, up 4.26% from Rs 22.03 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 86.96% to Rs 109.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 103.46 crore, up 487.50% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 35.72 crore, up 359.12% YoY.