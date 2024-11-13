BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 3.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 16.23 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 3.98% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.2319.3518.8516.383.453.553.223.422.412.51

