BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit declines 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.85% to Rs 8.24 crore

Net profit of BSEL ALGO declined 28.04% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 25.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.05% to Rs 28.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.248.66 -5 28.1139.62 -29 OPM %94.0595.03 -94.2096.34 - PBDT8.738.63 1 28.6439.64 -28 PBT8.728.62 1 28.5939.60 -28 NP9.5213.23 -28 25.2038.94 -35

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

