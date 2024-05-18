BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit declines 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.85% to Rs 8.24 crore

Net profit of BSEL ALGO declined 28.04% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.29% to Rs 25.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.05% to Rs 28.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

