BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 8.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 8.71% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.9616.2317.5618.853.853.453.633.222.622.41

