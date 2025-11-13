A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 147.22% to Rs 14.66 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 29.79% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 147.22% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.665.937.0313.150.850.660.820.620.610.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News