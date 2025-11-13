Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.20% to Rs 48.71 crore

Net Loss of Flex Foods reported to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.20% to Rs 48.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.7136.57-2.36-23.90-7.17-14.87-11.64-19.07-8.48-14.12

