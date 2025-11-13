Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 56.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 51.00 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 56.76% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.0044.0510.087.794.202.222.680.751.160.74

