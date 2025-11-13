United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 1.71 crore

Net loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.711.7310.5321.970.160.300.010.14-0.080.14

