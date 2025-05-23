Beardsell standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 70.91 crore

Net profit of Beardsell rose 100.00% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 70.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.68% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 250.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 231.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

70.9164.08250.51231.465.996.207.847.574.004.1618.7217.972.382.5712.4212.081.820.919.577.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News