Singer India standalone net profit rises 73.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Singer India rose 73.82% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 121.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.22% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 431.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

