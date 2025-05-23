Singer India standalone net profit rises 73.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 121.67 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 73.82% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 121.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.22% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 431.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
