UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.59% to Rs 93.04 crore

Net loss of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.59% to Rs 93.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.56% to Rs 9.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 325.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 408.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

93.04118.66325.78408.2411.6312.3014.5616.1110.9918.0445.4566.921.227.6516.3224.13-0.716.029.5616.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News