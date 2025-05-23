Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Valiant Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.30% to Rs 203.81 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 203.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 718.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 723.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales203.81176.76 15 718.76723.06 -1 OPM %9.95-1.23 -7.365.07 - PBDT16.54-7.21 LP 37.9129.64 28 PBT7.34-15.97 LP 2.15-5.28 LP NP4.20-20.18 LP -3.74-8.39 55

