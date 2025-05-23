Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 134.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.81% to Rs 6.45 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 134.51% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.81% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 114.73% to Rs 8.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.94% to Rs 21.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.453.8921.5713.3269.6153.2169.5952.703.831.5812.175.643.751.5212.095.582.651.138.894.14

