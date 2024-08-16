Beekay Niryat consolidated net profit declines 54.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.98% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Beekay Niryat declined 54.35% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 90.98% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.566.21 -91 OPM %-25.002.42 -PBDT0.681.45 -53 PBT0.661.45 -54 NP0.631.38 -54
