Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 13.11% to Rs 196.76 crore

Net Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 72.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 196.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 226.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales196.76226.44 -13 OPM %5.20-2.00 -PBDT-34.22-56.55 39 PBT-49.28-73.04 33 NP-20.64-72.65 72

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

