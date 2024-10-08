Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 13266.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 5.83 croreNet profit of Kretto Syscon rose 13266.67% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.830 0 OPM %89.540 -PBDT5.420.03 17967 PBT5.420.03 17967 NP4.010.03 13267
