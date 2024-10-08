Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 13266.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 13266.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 5.83 crore

Net profit of Kretto Syscon rose 13266.67% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.830 0 OPM %89.540 -PBDT5.420.03 17967 PBT5.420.03 17967 NP4.010.03 13267

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leading on 5 seats, JKNC on 3, reveal EC trends

Harris calls Trump irresponsibe for spreading falsehoods on Helene response

Haryana, J-K election results LIVE: Congress crosses halfway mark in Haryana, maintains lead J-K

Florida orders evacuations, scrambles to clear Helene's debris

Haryana polls trends: Will Vinesh Phogat mark her debut as Julana MLA?

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story