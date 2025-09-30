BEL gains on bagging additional orders worth Rs 1,092-cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 1.12% to Rs 404.55 after the company has announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,092 crore since its last disclosure on 16th September 2025.

The major orders include the upgrade of electronic warfare (EW) systems, defence network upgrade, tank sub-systems, transmit/receive (TR) modules, communication equipment, electronic voting machines (EVMs), spares, and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on a 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.