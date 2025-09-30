Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's industrial production growth eases to 4% in August

India's industrial production growth eases to 4% in August

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's industrial output growth eased slightly in August after a spike in July, and growth was led by a strong performance in the mining sector and production of infrastructure goods, preliminary data from the statistical ministry showed on Monday.

The industrial production index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year.

The pace of growth slowed from 4.3 percent in July, which was revised from the 3.5 percent initially estimated, and was the strongest since January. In June, industrial production rose 1.5 percent.

A strong rebound in the mining output drove the industrial production growth in August. Mining output grew for the first time in five months in August, surging 6.0 percent and partially reversed a 7.2 percent slump logged in July.

Manufacturing output rose 3.8 percent, slowing from the 6 percent increase in the previous month. Within the factory sector, manufacture of basic metals surged 12.2 percent and that of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers grew 9.8 percent in August.

Production of coke and refined petroleum products was 5.4 percent higher. Electricity output grew 4.1 percent after a 3.7 percent rise in July.

On a use-based classification, production of primary good grew 5.2 percent and capital goods output was 4.4 percent higher. Intermediate goods grew 5.0 percent and there was a 10.6 percent jump in infrastructure/construction goods.

Consumer durables output rose 3.5 percent, while production of consumer non-durables decreased 6.3 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

