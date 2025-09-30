Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay secures work order from Goa Electronics

Atishay secures work order from Goa Electronics

Sep 30 2025
Atishay has been awarded a Rate Contract towards empanelment of Agencies for providing Information Technology related Manpower to Goa Electronics (GEL), a Government of Goa, Company and subsidiary of EDC, a Government of Goa undertaking.

Under this arrangement, GEL shall intimate the requirement of manpower on a case-to-case basis, enabling the Company to support multiple projects as per actual demand. This empanelment is valid for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance of the work order.

This empanelment further strengthens the Company's positioning in the e-governance and IT services domain and is expected to open up new opportunities for expanding our manpower solutions portfolio in Government projects. The contract is rate-based, without a pre-determined monetary value. Accordingly, the financial impact will accrue over the tenure of the contract depending on actual work orders placed by GEL.

Sep 30 2025

