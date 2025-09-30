GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities; risk of US Government shutdown to weigh on sentiment

GIFT Nifty:
GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 16.00 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, indicating a possible muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.
Institutional Flows:
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,831.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,845.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 September 2025, provisional data showed.
According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 32,973.27 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.
Global Markets:
Asian market traded mixed on Tuesday as Chinas official reading showed manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth straight month.
The Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index came in at 49.8, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. While still in contraction, the latest reading was the strongest since March.
Meanwhile, private surveyor RatingDogs manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 51.2 for September, marking its highest level since May.
Investors are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australias (RBA) interest rate decision later in the day. As per media reports, the RBA is expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.6% as high inflation has restricted its ability to loosen monetary policy.
U.S. markets remained cautious as the risk of a government shutdown grew, with Vice President JD Vance warning that talks between President Trump and Democrats had stalled.
A closure would delay key jobs data, leaving the Labor Departments JOLTS report on August openings as the main focus ahead of Fridays September employment report.
Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 rose as Wall Street regained some of its footing after a week in which the artificial intelligence trade lost a bit of steam.
The broad market index climbed 0.26% to finish at 6,661.21, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.48% to close at 22,591.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up 68.78 points, or 0.15%, at 46,316.07.
Domestic Market:
The headline equity indices ended marginally lower on Monday, extending their losing streak to a seventh straight session. Investors stayed cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Indias Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.
The Nifty closed below the 24,650 level, weighed down by weakness in private banks and consumer durables, while PSU banks and energy stocks outperformed.
The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 61.52 points, or 0.08%, to 80,364.94. The Nifty 50 declined 19.80 points, or 0.08%, to 24,634.90. Over the seven sessions, the Sensex has dropped 3.19% and the Nifty has lost 3.10%.
