Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 240.82 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 4.81% to Rs 65.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 240.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 194.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.240.82194.7340.9044.47103.5894.3485.2683.0365.6462.63

