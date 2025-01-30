Currency in circulation gains 5.3% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.99 lakh crore as on January 24, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.10% on the week to Rs 46.52 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.3% on a year ago basis compared to 3.90% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 2.5% so far while the reserve money has gone up by 0.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News