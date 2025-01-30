Raymond Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manomay Tex India Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd, DIC India Ltd and Aditya Vision Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2025.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd crashed 11.31% to Rs 1516.7 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22639 shares in the past one month.

Manomay Tex India Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 185.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2210 shares in the past one month.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd lost 8.98% to Rs 284.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 835 shares in the past one month.

DIC India Ltd shed 8.32% to Rs 650. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 309 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd corrected 7.44% to Rs 452.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22711 shares in the past one month.

