BEL Q4 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 2,104 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL)'s standalone net profit surged 18.01% to Rs 2,104.78 crore on 6.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,119.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,847.62 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 19.36% on YoY basis.

Total expenses grew 1.61% YoY to Rs 6,466.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,429.44 crore (up 3.09%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 758.23 crore (up 20.53% YoY) during the period under review.

During Q4 FY24-25, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 8,850.42 crore as against Rs 8,335.01 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as of 1 April 2025 stood at Rs 71,650 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 18.35% to Rs 2,127.04 crore on 6.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9149.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on 19 May has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share (90%) of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders at the Companys upcoming annual general meeting.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

Shares of Bharat Electronics rose 0.47% to Rs 365.25 on the BSE.

