Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 41.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 41.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 42.59% to Rs 87.08 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 41.37% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.59% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.21% to Rs 15.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.48% to Rs 348.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales87.0861.07 43 348.55230.10 51 OPM %7.079.24 -8.228.25 - PBDT6.064.68 29 24.2315.46 57 PBT5.254.20 25 21.2913.57 57 NP4.343.07 41 15.8010.18 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 55.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 54.35% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story