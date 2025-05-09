Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 41.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.59% to Rs 87.08 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 41.37% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.59% to Rs 87.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.21% to Rs 15.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.48% to Rs 348.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

