Belrise Industries make decent debut

Shares of Belrise Industries were currently trading at Rs 93.66 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.07% as compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 98.50, exhibiting a premium of 9.44% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 103.20 and a low of 91.36. On the BSE, over 83.26 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Belrise Industries was subscribed 41.30 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 May 2025 and it closed on 23 May 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 85 and 90 per share.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 64,972,6304 equity shares, aggregating to 99.81% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 73.01%.

The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 1,618.12 crore for the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Belrise Industries on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, raised Rs 644.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 71,666,665 shares at Rs 90 each to 27 anchor investors.

Also Read

Belrise Industries specializes in manufacturing automotive components, offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agri-vehicles. In addition to core operations, it engaged in overseas trading, focusing on commodities such as metals, lithium-ion batteries, and electronics. This provides valuable insights into commodity data.

The company has built and maintained long-standing relationships with a diverse customer base, including leading multinational OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover, and Royal Enfield.

As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 17 manufacturing facilities across 10 cities in nine Indian states, with integrated capabilities across the value chain.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 245.47 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 6,013.43 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News