Techno Electric & Engg surges after Q4 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Techno Electric & Engineering Company soared 8.19% to Rs 1,353.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 73.7% to Rs 134.65 crore on 85.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 815.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 119.6% YoY to Rs 174.36 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 77.41% to Rs 694.51 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 391.47 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 638.38 crore (up 75.68% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 21.46 crore (up 69.24% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 3.60 crore (down 15.69% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.5% to Rs 422.95 crore on 51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,268.66 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY25.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL) is a power infrastructure company in India, primarily focused on providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across various segments of the power sector, including generation, transmission, and distribution.

