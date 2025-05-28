NLC India rises after emerging as 'preferred' bidder for two mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh

NLC India added 2.26% to Rs 243.85 after the company announced that it has been declared as 'preferred' bidder for Chhattisgarh-based critical & strategic mineral blocks in e-auction conducted by Ministry of Mines, GoI.

As per the companys regulatory filing, the Ministry of Mines, Government of India (GoI), has named NLC India the 'preferred bidder for the Semhardih Phosphorite and Limestone Block and the Raipura Phosphorite and Limestone Block, both situated in Balod, Chhattisgarh, following its e-auction.

The auction for these blocked was held by the Ministry on 15th and 16th of May 2025.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

The public sector undertaking's consolidated net profit zoomed 321.83% to Rs 481.96 crore on 8.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,836 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

