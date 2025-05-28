Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 35.19 points or 1.2% at 2979.04 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 7.12%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 5.58%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 4.2%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 3.36%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 1.25%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.99%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.56%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.46%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.45%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.3%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 194.02 or 0.37% at 52059.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 14.6 points or 0.09% at 15724.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 56.5 points or 0.23% at 24769.7.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts; Belrise Industries lists at premium on NSE, BSE

Belrise Industries shares list at 11% premium, miss IPO GMP estimates

Germany to introduce legislation to abolish fast-track path to citizenship

NR Vandana Textile IPO opens; check GMP, lot size, price band, key dates

₹102-crore order lifts HBL Engineering share price 3%; key details inside

The BSE Sensex index was down 139.95 points or 0.17% at 81411.68.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 1217 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Techno Electric & Engg surges after Q4 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 135 cr

ITC Ltd Slips 3.54%, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index Shed 1.04%

Black Box Ltd Surges 1.9%

Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story