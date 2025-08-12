Belrise Industries rises after Q1 PAT jumps over 56% YoY to Rs 111.68 crore

Belrise Industries gained 1.69% to Rs 135.40 after the company reported 56.1% increase in net profit to Rs 111.68 crore on a 27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,262.21 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 16.8% to Rs 280.52 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 240.10 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 12.4% as against 13.5% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 139.52 crore, up by 56.4% from Rs 89.20 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Shrikant Badve, managing director of Belrise Industries, said: Q1 FY26 marked a strong start to the year for Belrise Industries, building on the momentum from our listing and further strengthening our position as one of Indias leading integrated automotive component suppliers.

The quarter also saw continued progress on strategic priorities, operational expansion, and portfolio diversification. Total revenue from operations were Rs 2,262.2 crore, up 27% year-on-year, including manufacturing revenue of Rs 1,832.3 crore which grew 29% year-on-year, supported by increasing content per vehicle, higher order rollouts from our proprietary product portfolio, commercialization of the new Chennai facility and successful integration of H-One India into our basket of offerings. A significant highlight this quarter was the commissioning of our new facility in Chennai, which is now commercially supplying a marquee two-wheeler OEM and a marquee commercial vehicle OEM as a single-source supplier across multiple components. This adds to our ongoing capacity expansion initiative, with new plants in Pune and Bhiwadi on track to ramp up operations in the coming quarters.

Our strategic transition from a Tier-1 component supplier to a Tier-0.5 system supplier continues to gain traction. The acquisitions of H-One India and the plastic components business of Mag Filters are now being integrated into our operations. These bring specialized capabilities in high-tensile steel fabrication and proprietary filtration technology, enabling lightweighting and greater relevance across PV, CV, and 2W segments. Looking ahead, the Indian auto component industry is expected to grow at a steady pace in FY26, led by the 2W and PV segments. With our expanded manufacturing footprint, diversified portfolio, and strong OEM relationships, Belrise is well placed to outpace industry growth and deliver favorable growth over the years.