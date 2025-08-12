Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 766.4, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 2.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.46% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 766.4, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24631.7. The Sensex is at 80728.8, up 0.15%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 0.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26405.8, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 767.9, up 0.26% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 2.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.46% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 88.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

