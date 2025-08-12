HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 766.4, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 2.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.46% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26405.8, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 767.9, up 0.26% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 2.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.46% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.