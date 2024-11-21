BEML bags contract worth Rs 246.78 crore from Central Coalfields

BEML said that it has has secured a substantial order worth Rs 246.78 crore from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

Central Coalfields Limited is a category-I 'mini-ratna' company. During 2023-24, coal production of the company reached its highest-ever figure of 86.054 million tones. Formed on 1st November 1975, CCL (formerly National Coal Development Corporation Ltd) was one of the five subsidiaries of Coal India which was the first holding company for coal in the country (CIL now has 8 subsidiaries).

The order entails the supply of 48 BH60M rear dump trucks, along with spares and consumables for one-plus-four years and comprehensive after-sales service support.

The BH60M rear dump truck is a high-performance vehicle powered by a Cummins engine delivering 480 kW (644 FHP) at 2000 rpm, paired with an advanced Allison transmission.

With a payload capacity of 54,500 kg, this truck is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of mining operations.

Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director of BEML, said: This order is a testament to our enduring partnership with Central Coalfields Limited and highlights BEMLs unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and high-performance mining solutions.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 51.03 crore on a 6.21% fall in sales to Rs 859.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.41% to currently trade at Rs 3648 on the BSE.

