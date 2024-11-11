Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 66.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 2.68% to Rs 165.44 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers rose 66.86% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.68% to Rs 165.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 169.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales165.44169.99 -3 OPM %17.1411.02 -PBDT27.5418.35 50 PBT23.2914.19 64 NP17.6710.59 67

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

