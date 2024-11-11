Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 66.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.68% to Rs 165.44 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers rose 66.86% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.68% to Rs 165.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 169.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.165.44169.9917.1411.0227.5418.3523.2914.1917.6710.59

