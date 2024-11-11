Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net Loss of Grandma Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.160 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0.05-0.07 LP PBT0.05-0.07 LP NP-1.11-0.07 -1486

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 10-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Premium

Enabling conditions for nuclear energy: Five key tasks for policymakers

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story